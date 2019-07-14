Jack F. Simington was born in Keota, Colo., to Percy W. and Ruth Fenn Simington on Jan. 13, 1928.



He was one of seven children: Nellie, Edna, Roland (Buck), Ralph, Benny Lee and Bobby.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Erlene (Lea); and son, David Lee (Penny); grandson, Neil (Jill) Simington; great-grandson, Max David Simington; and great-granddaughter, Eve Margaret.



Jack's family moved to San Diego, Calif., during World War II; they then moved to Venice, Calif., where Jack attended school. He quit school in the 10th grade and joined the Navy. He ran the arresting gear to catch the planes when they returned from a run, on the U.S.S. Shangrila aircraft carrier. He was in "Operation Crossroads" when the "A" bombs were dropped on the Bikini Islands.



Jack was an expert tool and diemaker.



The family moved to Fort Klamath, Ore., in October 1960. He bought and ran Jo's Motel and went to work in the woods as a timber feller for Dan Brown. He later started his own machine shop and invented the electric self compensating chain sharpener. He also invented the hydraulic cattle squeeze chute. All in all he had 24 working patents. He sold the business Simington Grinders to Kelly Piele of Salt Creek, Ore., who, in turn, moved to Lakeview Five Corners.



Jack and Lea spent many years RVing, 1993-2012. Living in Pahrump, Nev., and Bullhead City, Ariz. Many happy years were spent with Tom and Jill Prewitt and Dominic and Sharon Rutigliano, going to Algadonus, San Feliepe and Keno Bay, Mexico. Always an adventure.



A special thanks for the love and care from Vicie and John Simington English; Ruth Koehler; and son, David and Penny; and Ray and Darlene Shimek.



There will be no formal funeral services at Jack's request, but a get together of friends and family will be held at a later date.