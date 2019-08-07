Home

Jack Mitchell


1943 - 2019
Jack Mitchell Obituary
Jack Campbell Mitchell was born on March 25, 1943, in Klamath Falls to Jack and Shirley Mitchell. He passed away on July 25, 2019, in Sky Lakes Medical Center with his sister at his side.

He attended school in Klamath Falls, graduating from Klamath Union High School in 1961 and Oregon Institute of Technology in 1963 with and associate's degree in auto body technology.

He worked for a while in a body shop, then joined the Army and was later honorably discharged. He moved to Eugene and worked in canneries and after that for many years at a manufacturing company before retiring and moving back to Klamath Falls to be near his family.

He enjoyed going to the airport and watching the jets fly.

He is survived and will be missed by his sister Pam Menefee, niece Rotanne, great-nephews Tyler and Justin Menefee, and great-nieces Alexa and Macey Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Ted Menefee, and nephew Tim Menefee.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 7, 2019
