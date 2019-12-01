|
|
Jack Wayne Metz died Nov. 21, 2019, in Austin, Texas at the age of 84. He will be remembered by those who knew him as a good and loving husband, father, and grandfather, a kind and generous man, and as someone who could always hit a golf ball straight ... but never very far.
Born April 10, 1935, in Tipton, Okla., to George and Ethel, he started life on the edges of the Dust Bowl, youngest of seven, son of a farmer/blacksmith.
Before Jack reached school age, his family pulled up stakes and moved to Safford, Ariz., and about five years later, moved and settled in Klamath Falls, Ore. After high school he took an apprenticeship and worked at a local newspaper for several years and served in the Army National Guard. He moved to California to take a job at the Sacramento Bee as a photoengraver.
Jack later went on to complete his education at CSU Sacramento with a business degree and to work for the State of California. He was instrumental in managing the WIC, Women Infant and Children, program for over 20 years. He retired and moved to Austin to manage the WIC program for the state of Texas, retiring for good in 2003.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Floyd and Murl, his sisters, Lottie, Vennie, and Orvie, and his daughters Laura and Jennifer.
He is survived by his wife Ruth, sister Eva, son Curtis and his wife Heidi, his former spouse Christine, his daughter Sherry from a prior marriage, Curtis' children Olivia, Grayson, Sterling, Sherry's son Michael, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his stepsons John and Scott Figg, Scott's wife Donna, their sons Travis and Kyle, as well as numerous friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home located at 3125 North Lamar Blvd., in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the service starting at 1:30 p.m. Burial service to follow at Austin Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas - 512-452-8811. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 1, 2019