1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jacqueline Frances "Jackie" White passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the age of 92.



She was born in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 24, 1926, and was a Klamath Falls resident since arriving there with her husband Everett "Bud" White in 1952. Jackie enjoyed sewing and following fashion trends and had a keen sense of style. She also liked supporting her favorite charities, including veterans causes, Native American foundations, and the humane society.



She appreciated her network of neighborhood friends who supported her in her beloved home and it was a great source of comfort to her. Everyone who knew her respected her strong will and independence.



Jackie was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her sons Dean and Roy White, sister Joan Stratton, daughter-in-law Deborah White, granddaughters Mackenzie White and Kristina Sheldon, grandson Drew White, great-grandson Aulden McGinty, nieces Judith Slater and Pamela Hedberg, and nephew Robert Asher.



There will be a private memorial service for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .