|
|
James "Jim" A. Burns 79, passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 at his residence in Klamath Falls, Oregon. A visitation and service will be held Friday March 20, 2020 in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM and the Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM, with Father Shiju officiating. Burial will follow at the Malin Community Cemetery, Malin, Oregon. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, Oregon (541-884-3456)
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 20, 2020