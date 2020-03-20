Home

Services
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Malin Community Cemetery
Malin, OR
James A. Burns


1940 - 2020
James A. Burns Obituary
James "Jim" A. Burns 79, passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 at his residence in Klamath Falls, Oregon. A visitation and service will be held Friday March 20, 2020 in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM and the Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM, with Father Shiju officiating. Burial will follow at the Malin Community Cemetery, Malin, Oregon. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, Oregon (541-884-3456)
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 20, 2020
