|
|
|
James Carl Kenworthy passed away on Jan. 2, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 20,1947, to Jack and Norma Kenworthy in Dennis, Kan., the seventh of 10 children. After he graduated from Labette County High School, he moved to Tillamook, where he married Susan Swetland and had three children. He worked in the local sawmill and as a carpenter before setting off for Salem, Ore., to study building inspection technology. Jim and his family settled in Carlton. He worked as building official for the cities of Tualatin and Beaverton. He was Southern Oregon Chapter President of the Oregon Building Officials Association (OBOA) and served as OBOA State President in 1993-94. He moved to Klamath Falls after his divorce and became building official for the city and then fire marshal for Klamath County. Jim was very proud of his contribution to building codes that became law. His favorite place was Klamath Lake. He loved fishing with his grandkids and golfing with his best friend Rex Turner. Jim married Merle Jean Boss in 2015 and moved to Independence, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, sister Jeannie, brothers Jack, Ray and Tony, brothers-in-law Charles and Don, and nephew Zeke. Survivors include his wife, sisters Peggy (Bob), Charlotte, Bonnie (John), and Suzie, brother Melvin, children Michael (Lori), Tammy(Jim), and Patty (Craig), step-daughters Gina (Jon), Leann (Dan), and Nikki, plus 22 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three more to be born in 2020.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 7, 2020