James David Krueger (Jim) 63, passed away in Bend, Ore. July 3, 2020 from a traumatic head injury. Jim was born in Malin, Ore. to Elroy and Elizabeth (Betty) Matney Krueger. Jim leaves behind his wife and best friend, Janet Merriman Krueger, his daughter, Amber Lynn Winkle (Todd); grandchildren, Natalie Taylor and Andrew Winkle; siblings, Mitch, Rick, Dan, Dennis, Scott, Dave, Mark (Val) Wendy Bent (Jeff) Joanie Rote (Greg). Jim was preceded in death by his mother Betty. Jim also left numerous nephews and nieces that he dearly loved.



Jim had a talent for many things but his greatest one was his ability to work on anything mechanical and fix it. He owned three businesses, his last one being 24-hour road service fixing trucks, which he truly loved and was heartbroken when he had to quit due to health issues. Jim was a kind-hearted person that would help anyone in need. He will be truly missed.



Arrangements for a celebration of life will be at a later date. Donations can be made to the National Diabetes Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store