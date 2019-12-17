|
|
James "Jim" Denison, partner and husband to Betty Denison for 53 years, and our dad, went home to be with our Lord early on the foggy morning of Nov. 9, 2019.
Born in Eugene, Ore., in 1927, he was raised in Lebanon, Salem and Klamath Falls, a World War II veteran of U.S. Naval Services, a 1950 graduate of Oregon State University School of Forestry, and longtime resident of the Newport, Toledo, Elk City and Lebanon areas of Oregon. He was an Oregon forester and lifetime advocate for Oregon's forests. He spent more than 60 years as a timber cruiser, land and water rights surveyor and forestry consultant. He worked for Cascadia Lumber Company and Publishers Paper Company before co-founding two companies: Denison Surveying with his brother Chuck Denison and Coastal Land Management with his wife Betty.
Jim often spoke to legislators and others in the timber industry on his frustration with the changes in land acquisition and logging practices, particularly various clashes between logging interests and environmentalists to which he was privy, and the controversy created by legislation to protect the northern spotted owl. He was a trailblazer for the small woodlands of this country. He did not hesitate to share his perspective on federal forest policy and administration, and valued his associations with Dean George Peavy, T.J. Starker and the Starker Family and Tony Van Vliet. He was a mentor for foresters in Oregon and his mentors and friends included foresters Jim Bagley, Burt Udell, and Mac McCollough.
He leaves behind a legacy that will be difficult to follow in this age of shrinking forests, but one we can aspire to follow.
His family includes wife Betty, daughters Sharon (Gary) DeHart, Diane (Tom) Markiewicz, Steph (Chris) Moothart, Marjean Denison, Kari (Scott) Lasswell, and Dianne (Eldon) Ribordy and son Don (Rhonda) Denison. He had 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Beatrice (Newport) Denison, brother Charles (Ann) Denison, daughter Connie (Willy) Denison Fummerton, and granddaughter Melissa (Roy) Denison Irish.
A memorial service is being planned for Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Peavy Arboretum's Forestry Club Cabin, seven miles north of Corvallis on Highway 99W.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home has a memorial tribute page: https://www.hustonjostfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/4023245/Denison-James
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 17, 2019