|
|
|
James Edward Hammer was born on July 28, 1938, in Meadville, Pa. He passed away on June 26, 2019, with family by his side. He is survived by his children Scott, Marie, Mike, and L.G., a sister Cookie, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved to play flush fever poker on the lottery machine. He used to play in a dart league. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a daughter and four grandsons. He requested no services.
Published in Herald And News on July 16, 2019