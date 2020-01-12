|
James Arthur Meeker was born in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Aug. 23, 1939, to Loren and Elma Meeker. He passed away at his home near Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, on Jan. 3, 2020, as the result of a fall. Art, as he was generally known, graduated from Bonanza High School. After working for a short time in the Klamath Falls area, he married Sydne Ketchum of Bonanza and they moved to Pullman, Wash., where he studied veterinary medicine at Washington State University. He graduated at the top of his class in 1965 and joined the faculty of the University of Guelph in Guelph, Canada.
In 1967, Art and family moved to New Jersey, where he entered private practice with an equine specialization. In 1972, one of his clients asked him to establish and manage a 480-acre stud farm in Colebrook, Tasmania. After visiting the farm, he accepted the management of Neptune Stud and began raising, training, and racing harness horses in Tasmania and the mainland of Australia. When the owners sold Neptune Stud, Art established his own Mobile Clinic, specializing in equine medicine serving horsemen all over southern Tasmania until his retirement in 2016.
Dr. Arthur Meeker received many awards, including the prestigious Edgar Tatlow Award in 2015, for his many years of service to Tasmanian racing.
He is survived by his wife Shirley and children Brett, Lauren, and Justin and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren living in Tasmania, brother David Meeker, and cousins Katherine Tomlinson and James Williams living in the United States.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 12, 2020