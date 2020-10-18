James Pelton Sisemore passed away on September 26, 2020 at his home in Vancouver, Wash. Jim was born in Portland, Ore., on March 29, 1941. His father was Klamath Falls attorney and judge, Linsy Orth Sisemore. His mother, Marjorie Sisemore (née Smith), died shortly after giving birth to Jim due to complications of scarlet fever. A hard trip home to Klamath Falls that must have been for Orth, with his baby son.



The next year, Orth met a woman who could fill the void left by Marjorie's death and be a mother to his infant son: Elizabeth Ann Baker. Together they had a son, William ("Bill") Linsy Sisemore. Jim and Bill loved their childhood on the shores of Klamath Lake and at their family ranch in Fort Klamath. Being a fifth generation Oregonian, Jim loved all things Oregon. He was a voracious reader of its history and he loved taking summer trips with his son Scott and daughter Amy to remote parts of the state.



Jim was preceded in death by his father, both mothers, brother Bill and uncle Lee Smith. Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Elizabeth ("Beth"). His son Scott, wife Joanne, their sons Brenton and Tate, of Belmont, Calif.; his daughter Amy Robertson and her husband Curtis, of Medford; his daughter Shannon Schoebel, husband Sonny, their sons Christopher, Nicholas and Max, of Portland; his step-son Kevin Loftus, wife Stacey, their children Emily and Riley, of Stafford, Va.; his step-daughter Angela Minarik, fiancé Bobbie and her sons Antonio, Angelo and Amarhi, of Portland. Jim is also survived by his beloved cousin, JoAnn Hannigan (née Sisemore) of Klamath Falls.



Jim's ashes will be spread at a later date at some of his favorite Oregon locations, including in the historic Jacksonville Cemetery, next to his mother, Marjorie. Rest in peace JPS, we love you dearly.



