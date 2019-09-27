Home

James Shanklin


1946 - 2019
James Shanklin Obituary
James Norman Shanklin, 72, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019, in Klamath Falls.

Mr. Shanklin was born on Sept. 2, 1946, in Klamath Falls to Norman James Shanklin and the former Geanie May Osborne.

He graduated from Klamath Union High School, where lettered in sports and served in Navy during the Vietnam War.

James was an engineer with Southern Pacific and a member of the Brotherhood of Engineers and operated dry cleaning and tailor shop in Lake Oswego for 25 years.

He was involved in archery most of his life with the Oregon Bowhunters of America and the National Field Archery Association. He was also a past president of the Simatar Motorcycle Club.

James will be loved and missed forever by all of his family. A gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 27, 2019
