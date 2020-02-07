|
Janet Copus Rutherford peacefully passed away in her home in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Jan. 27, 2020. She was surrounded by family, in the care of Klamath Hospice, after making the courageous decision to stop dialysis.
Jan was born on July 1, 1941 in Saginaw, Mich., to parents David and Opal Copus. She was a lifelong learner and teacher who was the first in her family to attend college. She earned multiple degrees, and she spent 40 years teaching at the collegiate level with a passion for mentoring women.
She relocated to the West Coast after retirement from full-time work in Indiana - she enjoyed the energy of the West Coast and living closer to her daughters and their families.
Jan married John Rutherford in 1961. They had four children: Jeanette, Kathleen, John and David. She is survived by them as well as grandchildren Grazia, Kea, Ronan, Kaitlin, Seth and Elise. She is also survived by sons-in-law Tony and Rob, and daughters-in-law Stephanie and Jackie. She has nephews, nieces and cousins residing in various parts of the country.
She was known for her strong opinions and belief in doing the right thing, and she held herself and others to the highest of standards. We will miss this brave, persistent, honest, smart, and loving woman.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Bernie Sanders for President campaign.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 7, 2020