Or Copy this URL to Share

Janet Elaine McGee, 66, passed away at her home in Klamath Falls, Ore. on August 12, 2020. She was born December 15, 1953 in Spokane, Wash. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Levi Lopez of Klamath Falls, son, Shaun Erin Shell of Kentucky; granddaughter, Vanessa Lopez of Klamath Falls, grandson, Aaron Matthew Lopez of Klamath Falls. No ceremony will be held. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store