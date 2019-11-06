|
|
|
Janis Hitt, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 2, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore., after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Janis was born to Ray Glenwood and June Fowles Schmidt early on the morning of June 20, 1947. She lived with her family in Declo, Idaho, at the second lift of the Burley Irrigation District. Janis graduated from Declo High School in 1965 and completed her education from Twin Falls Business College. Shortly after, she started working for First Security Bank in Burley, Idaho. She married Dennis "Butch" Hitt, a cowboy, in May 1968. Together, they took a leap of faith and traveled to Klamath Falls, Ore., in 1969 to begin an adventure at the Lost River Ranch in Poe Valley. Later, she and Butch ventured out to experience the fulfillment of being self-employed with a cattle ranch in Langell Valley.
Janis is survived by her husband of 51 years Butch Hitt, her girls Brenda (Mike) Schrage, Trudy (Denver) Hylemon, Susan (Dave) Campbell, Laura (Brian) Johnson and Katie (John) Dennis. Her greatest joy was to be granny/gramma to "six of the most beautiful children ever born" Zachary, Tyler, Jacob, Mason, Tatum and Lily. She has two surviving brothers Gary (Linda) Schmidt and Mike Schmidt. She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and June Schmidt and her brother Loren Joseph Schmidt.
A celebration of life and luncheon will be held for friends and neighbors on the Klamath County Fairgrounds on Sunday, Nov. 10, 201, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SMART Reading, 101 SW Market St., Portland, OR 97201.
The family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors who supported Janis with laughter and love. Appreciation is also extended to High Desert Hospice for their kindness and professional care.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 6, 2019