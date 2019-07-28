|
Jasen Chavez was born on Feb. 15, 1978, in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Robert Chavez and Debbie Morning. He passed away on July 19, 2019, in Bend, Ore.
He attended elementary, middle and high school in Klamath Falls. During his early childhood, he played baseball and loved riding his bicycle. He went on to participate in sports such as baseball, wrestling and football. After receiving his GED, he began dating Tara in 1997 and they went on to marry in June of 1998. In March of 1999, they had their first child, Jeffrey. They had their second child, Taylor, in September of 2001 and their third child, Layla, in December of 2004.
During those years, Jasen worked at Albertson's, Columbia Plywood and Les Schwab Tire Center. He loved teaching the kids how to fish, hunt, ride bikes and became involved in all of their sports. He loved camping, boating, and poker parties with friends.
In 2009, Jasen moved to Bend where he worked for the Hoffmeyer Co. and then went on to get his real estate license where he worked for Duke Warner Reality. While in Bend, he enjoyed snowboarding, boating, floating the river, and anything outdoor that he could do with his kids.
In 2016, the family began a journey of building strong bonds and working together in a way that most can only dream of. The family went on to enjoy camping trips, boating adventures, dinners, and many sporting events together for the children. He loved his children very passionately.
Jasen continued his walk through life as a journey, where he learned to love himself and discovered his inner champion.
He found so much joy in watching his kids grow and mature. He taught them morals, values, honesty and so many more important things in life. He recently rescued his dog, Bo, who became his close companion. Jasen loved life and was so at peace with the world around him.
He is survived by his children: Jeffrey, Taylor and Layla; his parents, Robert and Linda Chavez; Tara and Jay Bosse; a brother and sister-in-law, Gabriel and Rhonda Chavez; aunts, Fransica and Mark Barrett, Angie and Mark Delaney; an uncle, Ray Esqueda; and cousin Gene Esqueda; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Also surviving are in-laws Deanna, Danette, Leah and Linda as well as many family and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. at New Horizon Christian Fellowship. Jasen will be laid to rest at Klamath Memorial Park.
Published in Herald And News on July 28, 2019