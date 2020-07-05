Jasper Lonzo Strunk was born at home near Yellville, Ark., on April 2, 1940. He was born to Ernest and Flo Strunk, number 13 of 15 children. He died of congestive heart failure.
He is survived by his wife Lavonne, son Troy (Kristie), grandsons Everett (Aurora), and Tanner, daughter Susan and her three children, Savannah, Logan and Karis; and two great-grandson,s Sam and Axton. The remaining Strunk family includes Edith Douglas, Irene (Eldon) Settle, and Carolyn (Pee-Wee) Fernland, and many, many nieces and nephews - a big wonderful family.
The family came from Arkansas to Oregon when Jasper was three years old. He went to Henley School, then moved to Bonanza during his Junior year. He graduated in 1958. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1961 and served for 20 years. He always joked that he spent 20 years in Vietnam.
He was called Jasper, JL, Jay and Jake, and some unmentionable names also. He ran the river boats up the Mekong River in Vietnam to drop off Special forces soldiers and then pick them up. Not a fun job.
He first enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Dec. 27, 1961 at Portland, Ore. and trained and served on the following: March 27 to Aug. 10 1962 SSC, Naval Training Center, San Diego, CA / Sept. 24, 1962 to Jan. 31 1964 USS Paricutin (AE-18) / Feb.14, 1964 to Dec. 16, 1966 USS Pyro (AE-24) / Jan. 9, 1967 to May 15, 1970 SSC, Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, IL / July 10, 1970 to Oct. 23, 1972 USS White Plains (AFS-4) / Nov. 2, 1972 to June 9, 1973 USS Coral Sea (CV-43) / July 30, 1973 to July 1, 1975 USS Wiltsie (DD716) / July 28, 1975 to Sept. 29, 1978 Naval Technical Training Center, Treasure Island, CA / Oct. 9, 1978 to Feb. 23, 1979 SSC, Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, IL / April 5, 1979 to April 22, 1981 USS Roanoke (AOR-7).
After leaving the Navy, he went to college for two years. He then worked as a military contractor for PWC (Navy Public Works), helping to close military bases in 1997. After retiring from PWC (promising only five years in California), he then went on to work for JA Jones Management Services (five more years in California). He then went on to work for E&E Industries at the Concord Weapons Station. He retired for good in April 2005. He moved back to Klamath Falls, Ore. - home at last. He was awarded and honored posthumously by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). He was an avid fisherman and hunter - he never did get that bull elk.
He was a member of the VFW, DAV
, American Legion, NRA, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, North American Hunting Club, his last hat was with the Moose Lodge 1106. Any donations to be made, please think of the Moose Lodge so they can continue with their charity work.
He was kind, gentle, feisty (when needed), goodhearted and generous to a fault, and the best husband anyone could have and a profound blessing. He is now at peace, fair winds and following seas.
His celebration of life will be held at the Moose Lodge 1106, on September 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. A meal will be served after the short service.