Jean Drew Angel passed away October 22, 2020 at the home of her daughter, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Jean was born in Klamath Falls, October 23, 1921, to Hazel S. and Jesse N. Drew. She grew up in Hildebrand, Oregon, enjoying ranch life with her family. Many school days, she rode a horse to the Hildebrand school, where she attended 1st through 8th grade, then attending Bonanza High School, graduating in 1939. Jean went on to Southern Oregon Normal School in Ashland and trained to be a teacher, receiving a lifetime teaching certificate in 1942. She completed studies for, and received, a Bachelor's of Education degree in 1964.







Jean began her teaching career in Klamath Falls, Oregon, teaching in elementary grades at Altamont, Shasta and Mills. She also taught in Lompoc, California.



Jean married Jesse Jackson Angel, Jr, January 12, 1947, in Klamath Falls. The couple met at the wedding of Jesse's sister. Their first date was attending a wrestling match at the Klamath Falls Armory! They made their first home in Klamath Falls in a one room apartment, with a Murphy bed. Soon they moved to the Hildebrand area where they owned a ranch and began a long ranching career. They were together for 63 years, until Jess' death in April 2010.



Jean returned to teaching in 1957, when, David, her youngest, was 3 years old. She taught third grade at Bonanza until June, 1984, touching the lives of many children. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for women educators.



Jean loved to garden, cultivating a large selection of flowers and plants. She created a memory garden with flowers that she had collected from relatives, neighbors and friends and loved trips to the nursery to discover new plants. Her interest in plants extended to the wildflowers, shrubs and trees of Hildebrand, Klamath County, and wherever she traveled. She remembered all the names.



In retirement, she and Jess traveled across the US visiting many states. They also traveled to England, France, Switzerland and Australia. Her curiosity about the world around her also led to rock collecting and bird watching. Pelicans became her favorite bird. After Jess died, she continued living on the ranch, driving the hay truck to help feed the cattle and helping vaccinate baby calves. She maintained her garden well into her nineties. She also became a Trail Blazer basketball fan.



She is survived by her 4 children and their spouses: Cathy and Steve Vick, Marie and Alan Willis, Nancy and Penn Arnett, Dave and Joanne Angel; 6 grandchildren: Amy (Justin) Mai, Ryan Willis, Sean Angel, Michelle Angel, Jenny (Jason) Gorsegner and Mike Elliott; also 5 great grandchildren: Thomas, Lucas, Audrey, Abby and Henry.



She was preceded in death by her husband Jess, her parents and her brother, William Drew.



A private family internment has been held. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Bonanza Elementary School, PO Box 128, Bonanza, OR 97623



