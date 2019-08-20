|
Jean Faxon Hoelscher Terhune passed away on Aug. 17, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore.
She was born on March 5, 1933, in Iowa City, Iowa. She then graduated from American Fork (Utah) High School in 1951 and from Utah State University in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in education. Jean married David L. Terhune on June 11, 1955, and they became the parents of three children, Randy, Mitch and BJ. Jean taught in Tulelake area elementary schools until she retired in 1994.
Besides teaching, among the various organizations and activities Jean was involved with in the Klamath Basin included: the Friends of the Library; the KID Center; PEO Chapter FF; Heart of the Basin Quilt Guild; Oregon Institute of Technology Boosters and the OIT Foundation (including the establishment of a scholarship in memory of her late husband, Dave); and Delta Kappa Gamma. She also participated in a book club, a Bible club, a 'secret' pinochle group involving Tulelake teachers, ringing bells in church, many hours quilting, enjoying plays at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, vacationing and playing golf at Reames and Eagle Crest, and traveling around the world - especially visiting family in Japan.
She is survived by her three children David Randall Terhune (Noriko) of Takarazuka, Japan, Noel Mitchell Terhune (Satomi) of Otsu, Japan, and BJ Brush (Dale) of Klamath Falls; her sister Martha Rigby (Carlos) of Alexandria, Va.; and her five grandchildren (Jason, Raymond, Lianne, Joel and Joshua).
Jean was preceded in death by her husband David L. Terhune, her parents Arnold and Elizabeth Hoelscher, and her sister Elizabethann McGinley.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 601 Pine St., Klamath Falls. A reception will follow. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Klamath County Library - Friends of the Library or to the . Jean had a fruitful 31,576 days on this Earth and will be greatly missed by her family and numerous friends.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 20, 2019