|
|
Jeanette Cecile Hoyt Dudding went to be with her Lord, March 28, 2020 after a brief illness. A private service will be held at a later date. Jeanette was born Nov. 11, 1961, to Ogie (Les) Baugher and Mary Ann Mattimore in Bell Garden, Calif. She is survived by her partner of 20 years Shawn Dudding, her two daughters Melanie and Wendy, and six grandchildren Sierra, Bailey, Acalayne, Madison, Nadia, and Gray. She is also survived by her brother Michael, two sisters Mary Lynn and Yvonne, her niece Suzy, three nephews: Joshua, Jeremy, Christopher, and many great nieces and nephews. She spent her childhood in Southern California, moved to Oregon, then to Alaska, then back to Oregon. She had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed camping and fishing. Jeanette was an animal lover and had a Shih Tzu, a Pekingese, and a Shih Tzuese. She had her mother's green thumb and spent lots of time in the summer tending to her flowers. She had a real heart for people having a hard time. She was always helping someone in need. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 8, 2020