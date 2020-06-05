Jeannette is the daughter of Ivan and Jean Riffey. She is survived by her sister Betty Jean Wagoner (Don) of Woodland, Washington, and their children, Jim, Dennis, and Doug Wagoner, and Bonnie Hennessey, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, her sister Kathy Price (John) of Waterford, California and their children, Nathan, Jeremiah, and Joel Price, Laura Snyder, and Heather Winchester, and 15 grandchildren.



Out of high school Jeannette spent two years in her church volunteer service, at school learning data processing, then 35 years working at Weyerhaeuser Timber and Co. as a data entry person.



Her special joys were her nephews and nieces. Her ministry was children's work in her church. Her hobbies included her outstanding cross stitch and her doll collection. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends!



There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Calvary Temple, 2161 Garden Ave, Klamath Falls, OR, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm.



