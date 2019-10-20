|
|
|
Jeffery Lee Simmers, 59, passed away on Oct. 10, 2019, in Klamath Falls.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1960, to Betty and Harold Simmers. At an early age, he enjoyed playing baseball, football, and soccer. Later in life, his true joys were hunting, fishing, mushroom foraging, and spending time in the outdoors.
He is survived by his son Michael McLeod, brothers Jack(Karina) and Tim (Carmen), and nephews Mason and Lander Simmers. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Per his wishes, a service will not be held.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 20, 2019