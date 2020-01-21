|
Jeffry Lee "Hefe" Gion of Klamath Falls died in the arms of his loving wife and daughter at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18, 2020, at the age of 68. He was the beloved husband of Jackie (Hunt) Gion of 43 years; loving father of his two children Holly (Gion) Harper of Washington, D.C., and Jared Gion of Boise, Idaho; "Papa" to two granddaughters; and "Uncle Jeffy" to multiple nieces and nephews. Celebration of life services to follow.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 21, 2020