Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffry Gion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffry Lee Gion


1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Jeffry Lee Gion Obituary
Jeffry Lee "Hefe" Gion of Klamath Falls died in the arms of his loving wife and daughter at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18, 2020, at the age of 68. He was the beloved husband of Jackie (Hunt) Gion of 43 years; loving father of his two children Holly (Gion) Harper of Washington, D.C., and Jared Gion of Boise, Idaho; "Papa" to two granddaughters; and "Uncle Jeffy" to multiple nieces and nephews. Celebration of life services to follow.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -