Jeffry "Hefe" Lee Gion, 68, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., with family by his side.
A celebration of life will be held in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane, Klamath Falls, Ore., on Monday, Feb. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. for pizza and storytelling.
Jeff was born in Klamath Falls on March 27, 1951, to Virginia (Hartenhoff) Gion and Charles Perry and was later adopted by Robert Gion. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1969. He worked for 39 years as a conductor and safety coordinator for BNSF Railways.
On May 22, 1976, he married Jackie Jean Hunt of Klamath Falls. Jeff was a proud, supportive father, loved rock 'n' roll, his bird hunting dogs, the Eastern Oregon desert, and spending time at the family's cabin in Fort Klamath. Jeff was beloved by many for his sharp wit, good advice, and kindness.
Survivors include his wife, his daughter Holly (Gion) Harper and son Jared Gion, his granddaughters Kayden Gion and Madeline Harper, his brother John Gion, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jackie's parents, his brother Jim Gion, and his brother-in-law David Charles Hunt.
The family would like to direct donations to Project Spirit in Klamath Falls or to a .
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 26, 2020