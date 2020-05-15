Jennifer Ann Dunn went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2020. Jennifer was born on Dec 8, 1972 in Klamath Falls, Ore. Jen was a graduate of Henley High School, class of 1991 and attended a term at OIT thereafter.



Jen's first job was at Terry's Deli where she worked until 1997. Soon after she began her career at Stewart Property Management for 22 years and, within time, Jen became owner until 2019. During the time of 1996, Jen met the love of her life, Chris Dunn. Soon after dating they knew they were the perfect match for each other. On Dec 1, 2001, they were married and began a wonderful life together and the two were inseparable. Sharing life as best friends and the love they had together will always be cherished.



Jen and Chris enjoyed time at home with their two dogs Belle and Ralphie. Good times were a favorite, like trips to Reno, shopping, concerts, being with friends and enjoying the night life. As members of Refuge City Church, Jen loved and appreciated Pastor Boyd.



Her father, Garry Oleachea, preceded her in death. Survivors include husband Christopher Dunn, brother Garry Oleachea and his wife Jennifer, son Gavin, brother Mike Oleachea, daughter Samantha, son Louden, father in-law Glenn Dunn, sister in-law's Dianna Mahnke and Tammy and Don Reynolds, daughter Brittany Turton and son Liam. Many close friends will remember her beautiful smile, bubbly personality and will forever be loved and missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Klamath Animal Shelter in memory of Jennifer Dunn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store