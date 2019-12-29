Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd
2680 Memorial Drive
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 883-3458
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Nelson


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Nelson Obituary
Jennifer Ann Nelson passed away on Dec. 24, 2019, due to complications from Dyskeratosis Congeita in Klamath Falls, Ore.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1971, in Klamath Falls.

She is survived by her beautiful children Justin Boersma, Rayann Jackson and David Jackson; her mother and step-father Karol Nelson and Michael Mastro; and sister Michelle Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her son Garrin Paul Boersma; father David E. Nelson; grandparents Al and Marjorie Nelson and Paul and Lorraine Griffin; Jennifer's fur buddies Fugley and Tuffy; and many aunts, uncles and cousins from the West Coast to the East Coast.

She will be remembered by many friends and we thank all who where able to visit her; we know it meant a lot to her.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday, Dec. 28, in Bonanza Fire Hall. Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -