|
|
Jennifer Ann Nelson passed away on Dec. 24, 2019, due to complications from Dyskeratosis Congeita in Klamath Falls, Ore.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1971, in Klamath Falls.
She is survived by her beautiful children Justin Boersma, Rayann Jackson and David Jackson; her mother and step-father Karol Nelson and Michael Mastro; and sister Michelle Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her son Garrin Paul Boersma; father David E. Nelson; grandparents Al and Marjorie Nelson and Paul and Lorraine Griffin; Jennifer's fur buddies Fugley and Tuffy; and many aunts, uncles and cousins from the West Coast to the East Coast.
She will be remembered by many friends and we thank all who where able to visit her; we know it meant a lot to her.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday, Dec. 28, in Bonanza Fire Hall. Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 29, 2019