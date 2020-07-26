Jerald Edward "Jerry" Klingberg passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, a few days shy of his 74 birthday. Jerry was born on May 11, 1946 in Sioux Falls, S.D. to Ralph Irwin Klingberg and Ila Mae White. At the time of his birth two older sisters, Jan and Jacki, welcomed him. A few years after his birth two additional sisters joined the family, Jenny and Jane. The five siblings grew up working hard farming, and playing with their cousins.



On Nov 28,1969, Jerry married the former Roxanna Bennington in Klamath Falls, Ore. They were blessed with over 50 years of challenges, love, commitment, laughter and traveling internationally together. Jerry held more occupations and had more opportunities in his life than most people dream of. His most recent career, and the one that he enjoyed the most, was working as a Claims Adjuster helping clients navigate and rebuild their life after a catastrophic event.



He was the bravest, strongest, most generous, caring, genuine man. He loved spending time with his family, cooking, fishing and playing words with friends, exploring new places, discovering new countries, finding the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants, daily trips up to Safeway and most recently, riding his scooter next to his granddaughter as they took a "walk" in the warm Arizona afternoons. He had the best sense of humor and always looked at life from a glass half-full perspective, or you know, you can just fill up the glass! If you didn't have a chance to connect with Jerry during the last 10 years, you missed out on seeing a miracle and knowing the God we know.



God truly blessed the world with an amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He will be missed tremendously by his wife of over 50 years, Roxanne, daughters Tori (Jeff) Edmondson and Karli (Chris) Coe, grandchildren Sammi (Joey) Gardner, Cody (Abbie) Yates, Hunter Smith and Hannah Edmondson, Caleeya, Collin, Karisza and Kadeira Coe, three great grandchildren, sisters Jacki, Jenny and Jane (Sal) and their families, mother-in-law, Phyllis Bennington, as well as many friends who Jerry considered to be family.



There will be a day with no more tears, no more pain, and no more fears, when the burdens of this place will be no more, we'll see Jesus face to face. Our hearts are broken although we know you are in the best place!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store