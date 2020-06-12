Jereldine Mathis, 89, passed away on June 1, 2020. She was born in Snyder, Okla. She is preceded in death by her son Sydney Dewayne Mathis. She has two living children and 15 grandchildren, and at least 10 great-grandchildren. She believed in Our Father in Heaven, but belonged to no particular church. On the night of her dying, protesters in Klamath Falls stood up for what they believed in, wrong or right, and she would have been happy to see that. She enjoyed hunting and fishing. Anyone wanting to making memorial contributions can do so via PayPal at medfordappliance@hotmail.com. She will be missed.



