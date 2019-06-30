Services Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd 2680 Memorial Drive Klamath Falls , OR 97601 (541) 883-3458 Resources More Obituaries for Jerene Whitney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerene Whitney

1941 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Jerene Lee Whitney, 78, of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away on June 13, 2019.



She was born to Arthur L. Albertson and Genevieve Evans Haga on April 24, 1941, in Coquille, Ore. She graduated from Bandon High School.



Jerene is survived by her brother, Stanley (Denise) Albertson; daughters, Jana Lynn Buie and Wendy (Jerry) Welsh; grandchildren, Michael (Laura) Gouker, Misty Gouker, Justin (Amanda) Buie, Victoria Wilson, Timothy Welsh, Kimberly Welsh, and nine great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Butch" D. Whitney; brother, Richard Albertson and sister Diane Albertson.



Jerene was very talented with any art or craft she tried. Some of her favorites were cake decorating, sewing dolls and doll clothes, quilting, camping, fishing, hunting, basket weaving and flower arranging. She also loved woodworking with her husband, traveling to craft shows and selling their many products. She loved the Oregon Coast and collected seashells her entire life. The Bandon Lighthouse was her favorite landmark and she spoke of it often.



Jerene's favorite job was being a homemaker, but she also belonged to many organizations during her life. She was a member of Job's Daughters Fraternal Organization, Cranberry Princess (1958), president of the Parkersburg Community Club, then later a Job's Daughter adult volunteer with her daughter and granddaughters. She was a Girl Scout leader and camp adviser for both of her daughters for close to 20 years. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Lemoore, Calif., and Klamath Falls, Ore.



Her dedication to helping others was evident in her work at nursing homes, as a classroom aide, and many volunteer hours chaperoning youth groups and sports teams.



Cremation arrangements were performed at Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd in Klamath Falls. A graveside burial at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille is scheduled for July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow. Donations can be made to your local Special Olympics Chapter. Published in Herald And News on June 30, 2019