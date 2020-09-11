Lifelong Klamath Falls resident, Jerry Spriggs, 74, passed away at his home on Sept. 6, 2020. Jerry was born April 4, 1946 in Klamath Falls. Survivors inlcude his wife of 44 years, Starlet Spriggs of Klamath Falls; sons, Rick (Kami) Spriggs, Kevin (Donna) Spriggs, both of Klamath Falls, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Ludy Spriggs, and a son, Jason Spriggs. Private interment will be at Klamath Memorial Park. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.



