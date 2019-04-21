Home

Jerry Lea VanBuskirk-Bly


Klamath Falls resident Jerry Lea Van Buskirk-Bly, 81, passed away at her home on April 11, 2019.

Ms. Van Buskirk-Bly was born in Klamath Falls on Aug. 28, 1937, to Maxine and Gerald Van Buskirk. After graduation from Tulelake High School, she served in the U.S. Air Force. In the following years, she had the opportunity to travel abroad with her family, and lived in Japan and Germany.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Shannon Van Buskirk, Vancouver, Wash.; son, Richard Houston, Sacramento, Calif., and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dear caregivers Charlie and Maria, close friends David and Polly, and her beloved rescue dog, Petey.

At Jerry's request, there will be no services.

Donations can be made to the Klamath Animal Shelter.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 21, 2019
