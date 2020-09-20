Jerry Lee Benson, age 78, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a battle with cancer.Jerry was born June 27, 1942, in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Teal and Eva Benson. He attended Klamath Union High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Cavalier, and in 1961 the crew survived Typhoon Nancy off the coast of Japan, one of the fiercest storms in history. He worked hard all of his life in local lumber mills and as a self-employed handyman.He loved spending time with his family, scuba diving, photography, and was a published writer. He also loved to play poker with his nephew Ronnie and friends.He is survived by siblings Marilyn Hermant and Ron Benson; his children Angela Bradbury (Ron), Anita Johnson, Annette Van Riper (Greg), Jesse Benson (Sharon); former wives Alice LeGrand and Dania Wheatly; nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Benson.Funeral service will be held on September 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with internment at the Keno Cemetery. Open house for family and friends will be held at 11041 Brennan Drive in Keno, beginning at 3 p.m.