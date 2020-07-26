Jerry Gail Simpson, formerly a resident of Klamath Falls passed away on July 23, 2020 at the age of 77.



Jerry grew up in Grants Pass, Ore. and then moved to Klamath Falls in 1970 with Judy (whom he met while they both taught in Grants Pass). Jerry loved teaching and was a teacher at Altamont Elementary and later at Fairhaven Elementary in Klamath Falls. He spent his summers fishing in Brookings on the commercial fishing boat he co-owned with his brother. Jerry also enjoyed hunting and golfing.



Jerry and Judy moved to Springfield, Ore. three years ago to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren who live in the Willamette Valley.



He is survived by his wife, Judy Simpson, who is currently living in Springfield; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Cathy Simpson of Klamath Falls; daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Wayne Reposa of Eugene, Ore.; daughter and son in law, Heidi and Claye Saunders of Pleasant Hill, Ore.; grandchildren, Kaylie Simpson, Sam and Emma Reposa; Lily and Evan Rice, and Georgia Saunders.



In lieu of a service, the family will be spreading Jerry's ashes in one of his favorite places: the ocean at Brookings, where he spent many of his fondest memories.



