|
|
|
Jessica Lynn Harris, 33, of Tulelake, Calif., was in a fatal car accident on Sept. 7, 2019.
Jessica was the first born to Marilyn and Terry Harris on June 3, 1986, in Bishop, Calif. She was raised in Death Valley, Calif., until she was 4 years old. The Harris family moved in 1990 to Tulelake, where they lived at the Lava Bed National Park, where her parents both worked. Jessica graduated from Tulelake High School in 2004 and went on to attend Chico State University. She enjoyed art, photography, singing, and movies.
She is survived by her parents Terry and Marilyn Harris, sister Katelyn Harris, aunts and uncles JoAnne Harris and Todd Ewing and Randy and Chantal Buday, cousins Laura and Eric Jonland, Bobby and Teresa Hunt, Jeremy, Keenan, and Naomi Buday.
Jessica was preceded in death by grandparents Delores Anne Harris, Joseph Laverne Harris, Mary Buday, and Harold Buday.
Please join Jessica's family on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. at the Malin, Ore., Community Center to share your memories and celebrate the life of Jessica Harris.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 17, 2019