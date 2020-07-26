Jimmie Lou Graham, 94, of Klamath Falls, Ore., went to meet her husband, son and daughter in heaven on July 14, 2020 at 12:34 p.m.



She was born on July 29, 1925, to Thomas B and Zola V Rodgers in Vera, Texas. Jimmie Lou had two sisters, Helen and Pauline, and an older brother, Frank.



She was married to the love of her life, Donald Lee Graham, on October 6, 1943 in Springfield, Ore/ and shortly after he went off to serve in WWII, so she went back to Glendale, Calif. to wait for him. When he returned from war they moved to Klamath Falls, Ore. where they raised their family. She met Donald when she was 13 and a lot of their courting was done through letters since he went away to the 3-C's shortly after they met. They had four children, two daughters and two sons, eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. They were married for 72 happy years.



Jimmie Lou was very active in her church, Immanuel Baptist Church, and loved spending time with her family and friends. Her love of her family was evident through her love of cooking for large family gatherings. She spoke about how much she missed those times up until the day she passed away. She was also an avid crocheter and reader.



She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Zola; son, Rick; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on July 29 at 11 a.m. at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St, Klamath Falls, OR. Following the service her ashes will be laid to rest next to her husband and son at 3 p.m. at Eagle Point National Cemetery, 2763 Riley Rd, Eagle Point, OR.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store