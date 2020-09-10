Jimmie D. Williford, 67, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on September 7, 2020. Jimmie was born in Sylmar, Ca on April 27, 1953, to Clifford and Mae Williford. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley, and sisters Velma, Myrna, and Sandra. Jimmie is survived by his daughter Carrie and son-in-law Jeff, son Clifford and daughter-in-law Katrina, daughter Jammie, grandchildren Ashley, Tierra, Tiffani, Alexis, Sara, Linsey, Seth, Hannah, Kaylee, and Cody-Rae, and his great-grandson Beau, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Friday Sept 11, at 3 p.m. at the Picard Cemetery in Dorris, Ca.



