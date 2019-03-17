Resources More Obituaries for Jimmy Haskins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jimmy Duane Haskins

Jimmy Duane Haskins passed away on Feb. 25, 2019, in Sprague River, Ore.



Mr. Haskins was born on Dec. 30, 1959, in Klamath Falls, Ore. He graduated from Chiloquin High School in 1977. After high school, he got a job with the railroad, then worked for few logging companies, becoming a skilled equipment operator. Many people said "He was an extension of the Machine, the Smoothest Operator they ever saw." Jimmy took pride in his work. In 2006, Jim Haskins Logging LLC was established and was continued until his passing.



Jimmy was preceded in death by his (father) Robert Dwayne Haskins, (mother) Edna Joanne Haskins (Shadley), and (brother) Edwin Robert Haskins.



He is survived by his (son) Jason Haskins, (grandsons) Hunter and Rylan Haskins, (step-mother) Juanita Haskins/McDonald, (brother) Myron "Bart", (sisters) Bobby Jo, Cheryl and Robin, along with aunts, nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will take place on March 23, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. located at the Community Center in Sprague River. Published in Herald And News on Mar. 17, 2019