Joann Mardele Crews


1938 - 2020
Joann Mardele Crews Obituary
Joann Mardele Crews, 82, passed on March 21, 2020 in Klamath Falls, Ore. Joann started her family in Fresno, Calif., later moving to Portland, Ore. in 1969 and continued to raise her four children.

She retired in the late 90's from the Portland Public School District where she was an office manager for the maintenance department. She then moved to Klamath Falls to be closer to her family. Joann continued to work part time at various local businesses, the most recent being Dr. Graham's optometrist office.

Joann was very active in the association out at Falcon Heights serving on the board for many years, and when she was able Joann was active in her church and the senior center.

Joann was most happy watching and engaging in the lives of her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son Mark Crews.

Joann is survived by her three children Eric, Beth, Leah and respective spouses. Joann was also blessed with multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

While Joann's family will grieve her loss, they know, that today she is in the Lord's loving arms.

Per family request, no memorial services will be held.

O'hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. (541-884-3456).
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 27, 2020
