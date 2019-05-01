Resources More Obituaries for Joanne Bowman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joanne Bowman

1953 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Joanne Marie (Rigsbee) Bowman, 83, formally of Klamath Falls, passed away peacefully in Murrieta, Calif., on March 29, 2019, with her children by her side.



Joanne was born in Susanville, Calif., on Dec. 16, 1935, to John and Beverly (White) Rigsbee. Throughout her childhood, she lived with her grandparents Clarence and Merle White in Alturas until her and Kenneth Bowman (high school sweethearts) were married on April 26, 1952.



Joanne and Kenneth moved in 1953 to Klamath Falls, where they would live in their same home until 2008. Joanne had varied jobs, one being the mail carrier from Klamath Falls to Merrill and Malin. Her favorite job, however, was being a homemaker along with campfire leader, flag team mom, and neighborhood mom. Joanne loved to fish, camp, and watching wildlife as well as reading (she traveled a million miles through her page turning) sewing, and crocheting. Most of all, Joanne loved being with her family and friends.



Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, son Danny, parents, grandparents, three siblings Peggy, Mike, and Stevie, and her Bowman in-laws Bob and Joyce Stumbaugh, Adrian Holloway, Sherman and Deloris Bowman, and Bertha.



She is survived by her son and wife Mike and Belinda Bowman of Wasilla, Alaska; daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Bob Cassidy of Murrieta; daughter and son-in-law Diane and James Hamilton of Lakeview, Ore.; five siblings MaryAnn, Dixie, Teri, Bob, and Dwain; sister-in-law Irene (Bowman) Holloway; grandchildren Jeff and Michelle Bowman, Kenny and Caitlyn Bowman, Michelle and Tom Allison, Daniel and Michelle Bowman, Nekeeya and Ashlee Bowman, Megan Ericks, Cassey and Justin Mehtlan, Cody Hamilton, and Amanda Arcularius; along with 16 loving great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



There will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 9 a.m., Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens, Klamath Falls, with a reception to follow at Rooster's Grill.



Contributions in memory of Joanne may be made to the , the Klamath Falls Library, or to a . Published in Herald And News on May 1, 2019