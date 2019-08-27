|
JoAnne Snapp passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 2, 2019.
JoAnne was born on March 13, 1929, in Merrill, Ore. Her parents were Oregon homesteaders and she was the second youngest of nine children. She was nicknamed "Chuckie" and her many relatives still refer to her as "Aunt Chuckie."
JoAnne graduated from University of Southern Oregon with a bachelor of arts in education. She married her beloved husband Ursal Snapp in 1949 and they had 60 years together. They moved in 1956 to Nevada County, where they built and established their home.
JoAnne was a gifted painter and was passionate about her beautiful yard landscape. Family genealogy and preserving its legacy was important to her and she kept a family tree and many photo albums.
She is survived by her four children Sandra Forrest, Sara Nadeau, Jerel Snapp (Karen) of Grass Valley, Calif., and Carolyn Lewis (Stan) of Auburn, Calif.; her grandchildren Michael Forrest, Jodi Daniels (Ed), Matthew Nadeau (Chelsea), Jessica Renda (Matthew), William Snapp, Spencer Lewis, and Audrey Lewis; her great-grandchildren Madison Pierce, Peyton Pierce, Andrew Daniels, Finesse Nadeau, Velocity Nadeau, and Luke Renda.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ursal Snapp, her parents Lewis and Edith Kandra, her brothers Lawson, Carrol, and Ivan, and her sisters Bernice, Wanda, Doris, Ida, and Lois Lea. Interment will be at Merrill Oregon IOOF Odd Fellows Cemetery.
