1955 - 2019 Obituary Flowers John was born on Nov. 26, 1955, in Long Beach, Calif., to Harold and Colleen Brown, and peacefully passed away on April 28, 2019 in Merrill, Ore.



John moved to the Klamath Basin in the early '90s, living first in Klamath Falls then buying his home in Merrill where he resided until his passing.



One of John's proudest achievements was having served as mayor of Merrill from 2000-2001 a position he would still talk about today.



In April of 2001, John was hired as a ticket agent for The Shuttle, working night shift. Never missing a shift, he worked his way up to being the manager of The Shuttle, devoting 110% of himself leaving a spot no one will ever be able to fill. If asked what were his favorite things in life, his answer would have been "My mom, my best friend Autumn, Disneyland and my job" in that order. John was a loyal, honest, devoted man whose passing has left a huge hole in many hearts.



John loved his trips to Disneyland, Las Vegas, Reno and to Kla-Mo-Ya with his mom. He had a passion for guns of any kind and had a collection many dreamt of, he could tell you anything you wanted to know about any gun ever made.



John is survived by his mother, Colleen; sister, Diane Gascon; nephew, Jason; nieces, Jessica and Rebecca and great-nephews, Benjamin and Jules; best friend, Autumn Purdy; good friends, Jim and Sandy Robinson, and his entire "Shuttle Family" there are no words to describe how much he will be missed.



John was preceded in death by his father, Harold.



At John's request there will be no service. Published in Herald And News on May 5, 2019