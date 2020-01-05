|
John Franklin King of Tulelake, Calif., passed away peacefully in his home on Dec. 30, 2019.
He was born in Merrill, Ore., on July 26, 1939, and graduated from Tulelake High School before enrolling in the Air Force; he married Shirley Wright in 1965 and they had their first child in 1966.
John worked for the U.S. Forest Service for several decades, eventually retiring from the agency, and was proud of his accomplishments there. John and Shirley created a loving home and were regarded as second parents by many. At home, John loved to tinker, creating unique solutions to problems and serving as mechanic for his vehicles and those of many others.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Nina King and Adam Bucci; son and daughter-in-law John Kent King and Michelle King; son and daughter-in-law Jerry Dwain King and Michelle Baker King; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Charlotte Cooper and Sue Curry; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Keith and Teresa Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife Shirley, mother Nina Evelyn, father Hector, and sister and brother Mary Lou Thaler and Leon King.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 5, 2020