John Lyle Northcutt, age 71, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home in Bonanza, Ore., surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born on March 21, 1948, in Oakdale, Calif., to Needam and Thelma Northcutt. John attended both elementary and high schools in Oakdale and was drafted in 1968 into the United States Marine Corps, where he served one tour in Vietnam.
He met and married his wife Carolyn in 1979. The two met at a cattle sale and it was love at first sight. They spent 40 blissful years of marriage together, working side-by-side on their cattle ranch. John was a successful cattle buyer for over 50 years. He bought cattle for several slaughter houses as well as the family ranch. John loved good horses, good cattle, good dogs, a strong cup of coffee, and above all else, his family
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Northcutt, as well as his children Jodi Northcutt of Modesto Calif., and Robert and Julie Randall, John and Erin Northcutt, and Amy Hammerich, all of Bonanza. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as his one surviving sibling Les Northcutt of Malin, Ore., and many nephews and nieces, will miss him as well. John will forever be remembered for his quick wit, savvy business skills, and his willingness to do anything for the people he loved. HIs family takes solace in the fact he will be watching over them from above, waiting until they meet again.
He will be memorialized in a small, private, graveside service for family only, later this week. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Klamath County 4-H or High Desert Hospice.
