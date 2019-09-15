|
John Franklin Metler (Jack) passed away on Sept. 8, 2019, at his Rocky Point home with family members at his bedside.
Jack was born in Spokane, Wash., on Dec. 3, 1930, to Jack S. and Marie (Lust) Metler. During his school years, he was active in Boy Scouts, high-school sports and DeMolay and he graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1950.
He served four years in the Navy and during that time married Jacqueline Robatcek; their first child, Lorelei, was born in Vallejo, Calif. Two other children, Marla and Gregory, were born in Klamath Falls.
Returning to Klamath Falls, he worked with his dad and uncles at Metler Brothers mill, where they manufactured pine frames and sash until the company was sold to Jeld-Wen; he then transferred to Jeld-Wen's door operation, where he worked another 16 years as production manager and later as general manager. After retirement, he continued working as a consultant for the company.
He was a 32 degree Mason in the Scottish Rite, a Shriner and a member of both the Elks Club and Hoo Hoo Club. His hobbies included fall bowling league, woodworking building projects, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his second wife Jean (Lau) Metler, whom he married in 1999, his three children and nine grandchildren Jamie, Jeremy and Jonathan Wiggins, Melissa Bingenheimer, Saralee Molinari, Thomas Molinari, Caleb Douglas, Lindsay Moore, Christopher Metler,12 great-grandchildren, sisters Beverly Yancey and Sheryl (George) Keady and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a member of Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, where his memorial service will be held at 4431 S. Sixth St. on Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. with a reception following.
Donations can be made to Klamath Hospice or Winema Hoo Hoo Club No. 216.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 15, 2019