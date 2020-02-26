Home

John (Jack) Powell


1935 - 2020
John (Jack) Powell, born the youngest of five children to William and Helen Powell on July 23, 1935 in Albuquerque, N.M., passed away on Jan. 31, 2020. Jack's career was with the Southern Pacific Railroad and upon retiring settled in Arizona. After his wife Sheila's passing he spent time in Romania and Peru doing Mission work. Memorial service for Jack will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Calvary Temple, 2161 Garden Ave., Klamath Falls, Ore.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 26, 2020
