Jack was born to William (Billy) and Helen Powell on July 23, 1935 in Albuquerque, N.M. and passed away on Jan. 31, 2020.
Upon graduating from high school Jack was in the Naval Reserves before gaining employment with the Southern Pacific Railroad, which provided him many travels and adventures. Jack loved the Railroad. This fostered a great love for trains and many stories told of his time working the rails.
After marrying his wife Sheila, they raised three children in Klamath Falls before retiring to Arizona where he enjoyed playing chess, traveling, reading, sketching and being involved in his church. Upon Sheila's passing, Jack spent time in Romania and Peru working with Greater Grace Church.
Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sheila, his parents and siblings. He was survived by his children John Powell, Teri (Powell) King and David Powell, a nephew Bill Powell, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial service for Jack will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Calvary Temple, 2161 Garden Ave., Klamath Falls, Ore.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 23, 2020