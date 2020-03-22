|
Jon Edson Blasius passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2020 in Klamath Falls. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 23, 1950 to Richard and Maxine Blasius. Jon graduated from Ferndale High School in 1968 and became an apprentice luthier at a music store in the suburbs of Detroit. Jon moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon in 2001, where he worked as a luthier and provided instrument repair work for the Klamath School District. Jon played First Chair Cello in the Klamath Symphony from 2001-2009. A longer obituary and details of a memorial will be announced on this link: https://www.ohairwards.com/listings. Jon's family asks that donations be made to Klamath Hospice.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 22, 2020