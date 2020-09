Or Copy this URL to Share

Jordan May 31, 1989 - April 9, 2020



A Celebration of Life will be held at Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR on September 18, 2020 at 1:00pm. Seating is limited to 50. Please celebrate Jordan's life by wearing her favorite colors dark green & light purple. A Private Family Inurnment at Sunset Hills Cemetery to follow and a beach memorial service will be held at a later date at Hapuna Beach in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.



