Josie, age 70, was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Aug. 16, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1948, in Red Bluff, Calif., to Joseph Raymond and Audrey (Snider) Monge.
Josie graduated from Big Valley High School in 1966. Later in the summer of that same year she met the love of her life and best friend Charlie Johnson. They were married on Oct. 24, 1970, in Alturas, Calif., where they made their life together for nearly 49 years.
Josie is survived by her loving husband Charlie Johnson, sister Dolores Roberts and numerous extended family members.
Please join us in celebrating Josie's remarkable life on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, between 2 and 4 p.m. in Alturas Baptist Church, 500 West 4th St., Alturas. Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Aug. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Kerr Mortuary, 400 West 2nd St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alturas Baptist Church.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 22, 2019