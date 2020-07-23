Joy Morris was a strong and independent woman with the biggest heart around. Her passions were fishing, camping and spending time with family and her furry companion Lilly the Dog. She lived most of her life in Klamath Falls, Ore., where she raised her four children: Roy Caddy, Dennis Gulley, Les Smith and Joy Amos. She had many grandchildren, who were the center of her world. Katrina Caddy, Atheana Caddy, Jason Caddy, Jeremy Caddy, Trevor Morris, Jacelynn Morris, Aiyana Morris, Kendra Amos, Ericka Smith, Devan Gulley, Jordon Gulley; great-grandkids Tatiana Caddy, Melina Caddy, Josiah Caddy, Cristopher Victor; great-great grandkids Calvin Heusser, Cyrus Amos and Alyanna Caddy.



She was loved by many and her memory will live on forever in those that loved her and those whose lives she had touched. Celebration of life with friends and family took place at Moore Park on July 18, 2020.



